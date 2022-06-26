Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.26 on Friday. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a market cap of $64.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -1.25.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Athersys by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 557,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

