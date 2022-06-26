Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $230,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $924,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 846,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 24.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

