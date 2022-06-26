Atlas Brown Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,597,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.