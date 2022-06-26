AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $20.99 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

