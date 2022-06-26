AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

