AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.