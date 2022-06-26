Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 989.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $235.25 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average of $272.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

