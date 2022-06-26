Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 659 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $130.78. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.207 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

