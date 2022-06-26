Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

