Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,785,000 after buying an additional 241,035 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,554,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,272,000 after buying an additional 127,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 619,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,884,000 after buying an additional 103,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $153.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

