Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 196 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.