Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 196 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.
Shares of VOE stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.09.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.