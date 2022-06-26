Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after buying an additional 307,207 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after buying an additional 1,957,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,786,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $99.60 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $130.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

