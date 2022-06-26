Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 108,710.0% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $232.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

