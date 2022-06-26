Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,963,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $120.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average of $125.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

