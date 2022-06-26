Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 440.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after buying an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average is $161.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

