Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.0% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

NYSE O opened at $69.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.