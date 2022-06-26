Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

DDOG opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10,748,000.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $556,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,620,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,860,195 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

