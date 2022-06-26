Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $170.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.99 and its 200 day moving average is $237.29. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

