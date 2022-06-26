Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 21,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Shares of MA stock opened at $330.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.