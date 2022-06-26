Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,758 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6,558.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after acquiring an additional 748,684 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,542,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,817,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,355,000 after acquiring an additional 619,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,521,000.

SPYV stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

