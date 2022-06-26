Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,971 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $108,154,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Trade Desk by 7,290.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after buying an additional 729,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Benchmark began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 235.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

