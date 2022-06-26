Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 391.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 9,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $311,726,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock opened at $544.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $491.18 and a one year high of $672.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $543.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

