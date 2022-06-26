Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes $530,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Shares of SPLV opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $69.82.
