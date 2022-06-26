Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Markel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,785.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,292.86 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,167.50 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,355.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,320.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

