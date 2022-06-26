Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Avinger stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. Avinger has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.12). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 143.44% and a negative net margin of 185.01%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

