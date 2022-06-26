Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Avinger stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. Avinger has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.71.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Avinger (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.