AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.90% of AZZ worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 765,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 138,681 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 9.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 830,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 68,454 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AZZ by 171.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of AZZ opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

