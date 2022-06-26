B. Riley Weighs in on Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $306.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $499,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,324,836. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

