Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 88.1% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of DUK opened at $104.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average of $106.47. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

