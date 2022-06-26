Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.25% of Balchem worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.24. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $228.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

