Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $260.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.99.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

