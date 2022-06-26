Bar Harbor Trust Services Purchases 5,158 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stolper Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 747,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $86.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10. The company has a market cap of $366.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.