Barclays Trims MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price to $470.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $570.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSCI. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.29.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $432.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.33. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

