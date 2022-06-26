Barrett Mooney Sells 25,000 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $21,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $19,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $57,600.00.

On Saturday, April 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $51,100.00.

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 292.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 123,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

