Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Up to $7.27

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.58. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 146,151 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently commented on BHC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35.
In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
