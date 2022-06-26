Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Up 13.9%

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) traded up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.76 and last traded at C$10.76. 207,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 712,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.89.
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.144583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
