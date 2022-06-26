Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Up 13.9%

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) traded up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.76 and last traded at C$10.76. 207,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 712,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.89.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.144583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.96, for a total transaction of C$44,595.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$688,276.55.

About Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

