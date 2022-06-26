Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $251.72

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.72 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 235 ($2.88). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 240 ($2.94), with a volume of 20,724 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £89.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Belvoir Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

