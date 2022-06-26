Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $9.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BNFT opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.74 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $29,616.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 100,000 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $1,272,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,113 shares of company stock valued at $430,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 80.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

