Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($110.53) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($124.21) to €112.00 ($117.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($128.42) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.64.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $23.30 on Friday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

