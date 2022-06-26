Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2022

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISYGet Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($110.53) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($124.21) to €112.00 ($117.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($128.42) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.64.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $23.30 on Friday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Vinci Company Profile (Get Rating)

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.