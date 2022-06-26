BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $1,901.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,719.42.
BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.40) to GBX 2,250 ($27.56) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,400 ($29.40) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($32.34) to GBX 2,590 ($31.72) in a research note on Wednesday.
BHP Group stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About BHP Group (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.