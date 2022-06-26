BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $1,901.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,719.42.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.40) to GBX 2,250 ($27.56) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,400 ($29.40) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($32.34) to GBX 2,590 ($31.72) in a research note on Wednesday.

BHP Group stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

