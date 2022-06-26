BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK opened at $647.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $742.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

