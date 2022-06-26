BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 205 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 205 ($2.51).

Several research analysts recently commented on BTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.12) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.94) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.27) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

