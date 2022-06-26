Blancco Technology Group’s (BLTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.80) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.57% from the company’s previous close.
BLTG stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.43) on Friday. Blancco Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of £149.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.35.
Blancco Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
