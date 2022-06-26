Blancco Technology Group’s (BLTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.80) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.57% from the company’s previous close.

BLTG stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.43) on Friday. Blancco Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of £149.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.35.

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

