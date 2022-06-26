BMO Capital Markets Trims Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Target Price to C$1.90

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CXBMF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.56.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

