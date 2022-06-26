Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,370,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 435,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 444,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 444,603 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,454,000 after acquiring an additional 114,159 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the period.

BOND opened at $94.76 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.40.

