Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,370,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 435,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 444,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 444,603 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,454,000 after acquiring an additional 114,159 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the period.
BOND opened at $94.76 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.40.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.