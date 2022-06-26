Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 243 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.