Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 587 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

