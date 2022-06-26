Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys Shares of 8,650 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 93,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 527,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 32,538 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 31,936 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.72 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

