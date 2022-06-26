Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 55,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 471,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after buying an additional 115,706 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 31.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.95) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

