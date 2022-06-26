Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $270,000 Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 0.07% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

