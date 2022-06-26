Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

